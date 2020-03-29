Teachers, Deputy Ed. Sec. Bushey Discuss Closing Vt. Schools For The Year

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that Vermont's schools would remain closed through the rest of the term to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Agency of Education Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey joins Vermont Edition to discuss how they're helping schools move classroom instruction online, meeting the needs of students with disabilities, getting meals to students and more.

Our guests are:

Heather Bouchey, Deputy Secretary for Vermont’s Agency of Education

Deputy Secretary for Vermont’s Agency of Education Adam Bunting , principal at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg

, principal at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg Kathy Smith, science teacher at Caanan Memorial School

science teacher at Caanan Memorial School Suzanna Paugh, art teacher at NewBrooke Elementary School in Newfane

Share your questions or comments about the coronavirus-related school closures in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Mar. 30, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.; rebroadcast from 7-9 p.m.