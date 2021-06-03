Related Program: 
A Teen Bridging The Housing Gap

By , & 18 minutes ago

Meet a teenager working to bring awareness to racial discrimination in housing. Plus, Juneteenth in Burlington, and Gov. Scott vetoes non-citizen voting and decriminalizes Buprenorphine.

'Perfect Age To Be Speaking': Meet 16-Year-Old Activist Minelle Sarfo-Adu

By 11 hours ago
A person in a white sweater holding their arms up to their head, leaning against a wooden structure with trees and sky in the background
Elodie Reed / VPR

In the past year, student activists have been hard at work to make change in their communities. Among them: 16-year-old Minelle Sarfo-Adu.