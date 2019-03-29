Related Program: 
Teen Who Allegedly Planned Fair Haven School Shooting Resolves Case

  • Jack Sawyer sits in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday, April 25.
    Jack Sawyer was deemed a youthful offender Friday, according to Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy.
    Robert Layman / Rutland Herald / Pool

Jack Sawyer, the Poultney teenager accused of plotting a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School, was deemed a youthful offender Friday for the offense of carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to a brief written statement from Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy,  Sawyer will be supervised by the state's Department of Corrections and Department of Children and Families. Kennedy said Sawyer will remain under state supervision until he turns 22 years old.

Sawyer will be placed in an "out-of-state, residential treatment facility," according to Kennedy's statement. He will not be allowed to own firearms or enter the Fair Haven without state approval.

Kennedy did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

There have been few details about Sawyer's case since it was moved to family court, where proceedings are confidential.
 

Sawyer was arrested last February for allegedly plotting to attack Fair Haven Union High School. He was charged with four felonies and held without bail. The felony charges were eventually dropped after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled there wasn't enough evidence to hold him without bail.

Prosecutors added two misdemeanor charges and the case was eventually moved to family court.

Sawyer's case compelled Gov. Phil Scott to support a trio of gun control laws that passed last year, including universal background checks and banning high capacity magazines.

 

