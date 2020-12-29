Related Program: 
Teeth Falling Out, Blurry Vision, Neurological Damage Plaguing Coronavirus Long-Haulers

By editor Dec 29, 2020
  • Diana Berrent and her son. (Courtesy)
Originally published on December 28, 2020 2:16 pm

Nearly 19 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began — a shocking number, made more disturbing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s July announcement that a third of COVID-19 patients continue to display symptoms for months after they test negative.

Diana Berrent has experienced symptoms ranging from headaches to stomach issues to glaucoma — even nine months after her March infection. Now, her 12-year-old son has developed long-hauler symptoms as well.

She’s the founder of the Survivor Corps research and support group for long-haulers and joins host Robin Young to discuss what she and researchers are finding out from the Survivor Corps members.

NPR News
Coronavirus

