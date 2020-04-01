Temporary Program Change: VPR Classical Local Hosting

We know you’re counting on VPR more than ever right now. As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads throughout Vermont, our entire staff is working diligently and in new ways to provide you with the critical news, connection to your community and music to keep you company.

In order to maintain our essential service while keeping our staff as safe and isolated as possible on the job, we have temporarily suspended local hosting on VPR Classical. In place of Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart, you’ll hear classical music from our program partners at Minnesota Public Radio. And you’ll continue to hear all your favorite programs including the VPR Choral Hour with Linda Radtke, Performance Today and Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin.

VPR Classical will continue to be here for you all day, every day, and we are working behind the scenes to find ways to add local voices and programming back to VPR Classical as soon as we can do it safely.