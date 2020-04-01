Temporary Program Change: VPR Classical Locally Hosted Music

By 3 hours ago
  • VPR Classical's hosts (clockwise from top left) are Helen Lyons, Linda Radtke, James Stewart and Walter Parker.
    VPR Classical's hosts (clockwise from top left) are Helen Lyons, Linda Radtke, James Stewart and Walter Parker.
    Daria Bishop / For VPR

We know you’re counting on VPR more than ever right now. As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads throughout Vermont, our entire staff is working diligently and in new ways to provide you with the critical news, connection to your community and music to keep you company.

In order to maintain our essential service while keeping our staff as safe and isolated as possible on the job, we have temporarily suspended locally hosted music on VPR Classical. In place of Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart, you’ll hear classical music from our program partners at Minnesota Public Radio. And you’ll continue to hear all your favorite programs including the VPR Choral Hour with Linda Radtke, Performance Today and Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin.

VPR Classical will continue to be here for you all day, every day, and we are working behind the scenes to find ways to add local voices and programming back to VPR Classical as soon as we can do it safely.

 

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Announcements
VPR Classical

Related Content

We're Here For You: Expanded Programming To Help Navigate The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Mar 20, 2020
It is critical to have accurate, timely information right now, and VPR has expanded our news coverage in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Daria Bishop / For VPR

Updated March 27, 2020

Like many of you, at VPR we have been closely monitoring, responding to and reporting on the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation here in Vermont, across the country and around the world.

Our staff has come together (at a social distance) to ensure we keep ourselves safe while continuing our broadcast and news-gathering operations—while preparing as best we can for whatever comes next. 

Facts Without Fear: VPR's Commitment To You

By Mar 13, 2020

“Facts without fear”—that’s been the mantra in our newsroom over the last several weeks. It’s our top priority to bring you the latest on COVID-19, from what’s happening in our towns, schools and institutions to NPR’s coverage of the national and international impact—all thanks to your ongoing support for our public service mission.

Vermont Edition Expands The Conversation

By Mar 17, 2020
Vermont Edition, hosted by Jane Lindholm, will expand to two hours beginning March 18.
Daria Bishop / For VPR

Beginning March 18, Vermont Edition, the statewide newsmagazine produced by Vermont Public Radio, will be extended to two hours. From Monday through Thursday, the show will broadcast from noon-2 p.m. 