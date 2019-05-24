Related Program: 
Tensions Between Vermont House And Senate On Display In Letter From Johnson To Ashe

In a sharply worded letter this morning to Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson gave her fellow Democrat until noon today to agree to one of five compromise proposals on paid family and medical leave and an increase in the minimum wage.

The correspondence marks a last-ditch effort to salvage a compromise on two of Democrats’ top legislative priorities this year.

The House and Senate have been at loggerheads over the two bills for weeks now: The House prefers a more robust paid family and medical leave program, but a less aggressive increase in the minimum wage; Senate lawmakers want a larger increase in the minimum wage than the House prefers, but a scaled-back paid leave bill.

"At this point, we seem to be at impasse,” Johnson wrote to Ashe Friday morning.

For more — Read the full May 24 letter from Johnson to Ashe

In the following paragraph, the Johnson wrote: “The House is not interested in accepting your version of minimum wage while making a significant concession on Paid Family Leave.”

Johnson said in her letter that she’s still open to “true compromise,” but gave Ashe only until noon today to agree to one of five proposals to which House lawmakers say they’ll agree to.

