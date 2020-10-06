Testing, Guidance, An Outbreak In Addison County: Checking In With Health Commissioner Mark Levine

Live call-in discussion: "Testing is not prevention." That was the message relayed by Health Commissioner Mark Levine during Friday's COVID-19 press briefing. This hour: it's our weekly COVID-19 health update. We check in for the latest numbers and guidance, and get an update on Champlain Orchards where 26 farmworkers have tested positive for the virus.
Our guests are:
- Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
- Julia Doucet, outreach nurse with the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury
Broadcast on Oct. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
