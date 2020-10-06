Testing, Guidance, An Outbreak In Addison County: Checking In With Health Commissioner Mark Levine

Live call-in discussion: "Testing is not prevention." That was the message relayed by Health Commissioner Mark Levine during Friday's COVID-19 press briefing. This hour: it's our weekly COVID-19 health update. We check in for the latest numbers and guidance, and get an update on Champlain Orchards where 26 farmworkers have tested positive for the virus.

Our guests are:

Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Julia Doucet, outreach nurse with the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury

Broadcast on Oct. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

