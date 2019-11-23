Thanksgiving Tunes, Turkey Talk And Gratitude

Join us this Thanksgiving for fresh, seasonal holiday programming! Tune to VPR Classical and let the hosts help you set just the right musical tone for all of your holiday gatherings and feasts. Then, choose VPR for traditional and new Thanksgiving programs, too!

Thursday, Nov. 28 at noon: Turkey Confidential with host Francis Lam. Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests. Send recipe-related questions to the program by using this Contact Us form. You can also visit the Turkey Confidential Facebook event page, tweet on Twitter, or call in during the live show at 1-800-242-2828 with your own kitchen questions.

Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.: The Great Listen from Storycorps. Hear a gathering of the best moments from the Storycorps recording project, and the Storycorps App. Hosted by NPR's Audie Cornish.

Friday, Nov. 29 at noon and 7 p.m.: Join VPR for An Evening With Audie Cornish. Recorded live in front of packed houses at VPR's Stetson Studio One and Colchester's Elley Long Music Center, hear NPR's All Things Considered co-host talk about her career, the art of the interview and what she feels might be challenges facing reporters in the upcoming 2020 election.