Thomas Canavan, Dancing

By , & 20 minutes ago

Remembering Vermonters who died in long term care homes during the pandemic. Plus, a mid-session check-in with Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, and vaccine eligibility.

Pro Tem Becca Balint Talks New Federal Relief Dollars, Pensions As Legislature Hits Halfway Mark

By & 10 hours ago
Vermont Senator Becca Balint in Legislature
Maria French, Courtesy

Friday marked the halfway point for Vermont’s legislative session, also known as "crossover day." It marks the deadline for bills to be passed out of committee, which can help signal which measures stand a chance of passing the full body.

'I'm What This Guy Has': A Doctor Reflects On Treating Vt.'s First COVID-19 Patient

By 22 hours ago
two doctors in white coats and surgical masks walk through a sunny hospital hallway
Dr. Marinshine Gentler, Courtesy

On March 7, 2020, the Vermont Department of Health announced the state’s first case of COVID-19. It was in Bennington County, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The patient was one of Dr. Marinshine Gentler’s.

News Roundup: Vermont Surpasses 17,000 COVID-19 Cases Since The Start Of The Pandemic

By VPR Staff 15 hours ago
Capitol Theatre marquee in Montpelier, on a city street under a blue sky, reads Even Darkness Must Pass A New Day Will Come
John Dillon / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, March 16.