Related Program: 
VPR News

Thomas Dairy, Fifth Generation Rutland Milk Business, To Close

By 1 hour ago
  • Holstein cows
    The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on the Vermont dairy industry because demand dropped as schools and restaurants closed.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another casualty in Vermont's dairy industry. Rutland-based Thomas Dairy will close next month because its sales plummeted when schools and restaurants shut down this spring.

The family-owned company has survived for one year shy of a century, enduring the Great Depression and multiple upheavals in the dairy industry. What the owners could not foresee was the impact of the coronavirus.

“In mid-March, when UVM shut down overnight, we lost our largest customer,” said Abbey Thomas, marketing director and a fifth-generation owner.

More from VPR: Farmers Seek Financial Help As COVID-19 Piles New Pressure On An Already Stressed Industry

Besides the University of Vermont, the business lost sales as schools and restaurants closed around the region. A federally-funded anti-hunger program that bought Thomas Dairy milk helped sustain the business through the summer, but that program has not been renewed yet.

“It was really not something we could depend on long-term,” Thomas said.

"After 99 years and five generations of building this family business, it certainly was a terribly difficult decision to face." — Abbey Thomas, co-owner, Thomas Dairy

The owners conducted a national search with a consultant to find a buyer for the dairy, ultimately speaking with 27 different parties.

But the effort was unsuccessful. The family decided this week to close Oct. 1.

“After 99 years and five generations of building this family business, it certainly was a terribly difficult decision to face,” Thomas said.

More from VPR: Farming's COVID Crisis: Specialty Cheese Sales, Milk Prices Plummet

She added the owners are now trying to help their 30 employees find new work, while also looking for a new market for the three farms that supply the milk. Thomas said she was gratified by the outpouring of support from the community.

“We do have a few weeks left of service, and we are grateful to the community, and our employees for sticking with us, and our customers as well,” she said.

Correction 3:28 p.m.: The headline of this post was updated to reflect Thomas Dairy is a milk business but no longer a farm.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter John Dillon @VPRDillon

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Food & Agriculture
Dairy Industry
Coronavirus
The Vermont Economy
VPR News

Related Content

Rutland Restaurant Teams Up With Vermont Artists To Entice Diners

By Sep 10, 2020
Nina Keck / VPR

The pandemic and resulting social distancing requirements have turned the restaurant industry in Vermont and elsewhere upside-down. Across the state, businesses have been exploring new ways of enticing people to dine out.

In A Food Shortage, Could Vermont Farms Feed The Whole State?

By May 8, 2020
Two people in cloth masks handing a tray of plants between each other from the ground and into a truck bed.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Jamie McKenzie of Waterbury originally asked this question in the context of climate change. But the food supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have given it new urgency.

Farming's COVID Crisis: Specialty Cheese Sales, Milk Prices Plummet

By Apr 12, 2020
A goat looks into the camera.
Laini Fondiller, Courtesy

Laini Fondiller describes the scene in her Westfield barn as "organized mayhem." An excited goat chorus reverberates through her barn as the 30 or so Alpine and Saanen dairy goats – her “ladies” as she calls them – assemble for the morning milking.

Farmers Seek Financial Help As COVID-19 Piles New Pressure On An Already Stressed Industry

By May 19, 2020
Auditor Doug Hoffer says it's hard to tell which Agriculture Agency programs are most effective at cutting phosphorus pollution from farms.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

This has been a cruel spring for Vermont’s dairy farmers. Going into March, farmers were encouraged: milk prices were finally on the rise after five years of decline. Then the coronavirus hit.

As 'Food Box' Program Is Renewed, Questions Remain If It's Best Way To Feed Hungry

By & Jun 23, 2020
An orange sign reading distribution point with an arrow
Elodie Reed / VPR

Since mid-May, a massive, federally-funded food program has put boxes of food into the hands of thousands of Vermonters. The program has been a boon to farmers and local food companies, but questions persist about whether it’s the best way to feed the hungry.