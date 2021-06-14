Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: Amy Beach

By 25 minutes ago
  • Amy Beach broke through the glass ceiling for female composers in the 19th century. She paved the way for a new generation of female composers.
    Amy Beach broke through the glass ceiling for female composers in the 19th century. She paved the way for a new generation of female composers.
    U.S. Public Domain

 Originally aired - August 29, 2016

In the 19th century, composition was a man’s world. The stigma of being a female composer made it difficult for a woman’s work to be read or heard.  One woman helped to break through this glass ceiling and pave the way for a generation of female composers, her name was Amy Beach.

Loading...

Amy Marcy Cheney was born in Henniker, New Hampshire. Her mother was a talented pianist and singer and her first teacher. To call Amy a prodigy is an understatement of her immense musical talents. When she was one year old she could already sing songs, at two she could harmonize and at five she began composing original pieces. When she was seven, the family moved to Chelsea, Massachusetts. Many suggested that Amy study music in Europe, but the family opted to keep her training local. In fact, she became the first major American composer to be trained exclusively in America.

Amy made her public performance debut when she was 16, but her career was halted when she married Dr. Henry Harris Aubrey Beach in 1885, 24 years her senior. Her husband limited her performance schedule and was not supportive of her composition lessons. So Amy sought out every text on theory, composition and orchestration that she could find. She even translated the works of Hector Berlioz and other French masters into English herself.

Her compositions caught the attention of the musical establishment. She became the youngest member of the 2nd New England school of composers, sometimes called the Boston Six. Her Gaelic Symphony and Mass in Eb broke new ground for female composers.

In 1910, Amy’s husband passed away and a few months later her mother as well. Amy traveled to Europe where she grieved for almost a year. Eventually, she adopted the name Amy Beach and slowly began to perform again.

During her marriage, Amy had vowed to never teach music. Now as a widow, she was free to do exactly that. She became a beloved professor and helped to influence many other younger composers. Her article “To the Girl Who Wants to Compose” has been an inspiration for close to a century.

After her death in 1944, Amy Beach’s music was all but forgotten. However, there has been a revival in the past few decades. In 2000, the Boston Pops added her name to their Hatch Shell as the only female among 87 composers.

Learn more and follow the Timeline at VPR.org/timeline.

Tags: 
Timeline
Featured Programs
VPR Classical

Related Content

Timeline: A Conversation With Jaime Laredo

By Jun 7, 2021
Jaime Laredo has served as the music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for over 20 years.
CHRISTIAN STEINER / FRANK SALOMON ASSOCIATES, INC

Jaime Laredo is a world-renowned violinist and conductor. I had a chance to speak with him via Zoom recently, as we are celebrating his 80th birthday and over 70 years of public performance. Jaime’s also served as the music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra since the year 2000. It was announced in 2019 that he would be stepping down from that position and I asked Jaime what his feelings were about this change. 

Timeline: Clara Schumann

By May 28, 2021
U.S. Public Domain

Originally aired May 16, 2016

19th century Germany was not a hospitable environment for female composers. Nevertheless, Clara Weick-Schumann left an indelible mark with her compositions, her soulful musicianship, her inspired instruction and her influence on many major composers of her generation.

Timeline: Mozart Camargo Guarnieri (1907-1993)

By May 24, 2021
Mozart Guarnieri was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1907. His father was a huge opera fan, naming all of his sons after famous opera composers.
U.S. Public Domain

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Camargo Guarnieri spent most of his career under the shadow of his name and of fellow Brazilian composer, Heitor Villa-Lobos. Like Villa-Lobos, Guarnieri brought the music of Brazil to the concert stage through symphonies, operas, dance music and song. After all, with a name like Mozart what else could you be but a composer?