Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: Canticle Of The Animals

By 49 minutes ago
  • This 13th Century fresco depicts St. Francis of Assisi's fabled
    This 13th Century fresco depicts St. Francis of Assisi's fabled "Sermon to the Birds."
    U.S. Public Domain

“My sweet little sisters, birds of the sky, you are bound to heaven, to God, your Creator. In every beat of your wings and in every note of your songs, praise God.” Those are the opening words of St. Francis of Assisi’s Sermon to the Birds. Francis is the patron saint of animals. His writings and the accounts of his life point to a kinship between humanity and all living creatures, an important aspect of Franciscan spirituality.

Loading...

We’ve been exploring all the ways that music has changed the world and us. In this episode we’ll discover that music might belong to more than just humanity. So many creatures on our shared planet also have a voice. 

Like St. Francis, we’re all familiar with the variety of songs and melodies that flow from the birds of the sky and you’ve probably heard recordings of whale song, especially humpback whales. There’s an episode of Timeline that dives into the complex calls of these water composers.

Maybe this piece of audio is something you haven’t heard before.

This is the sound of a group of guerillas, gathered together, snacking on a banana tree. I don’t know about you, but those hums sound like content, happy singing to me.

This chirping isn’t a bird it’s a bat calling to a mate.

That chortling call is coming from the mouth of a Harris Antelope squirrel.

No, this isn’t the sound of a vibrating cell phone, it’s the call of a toadfish used for warning and for mating.

Even plants have a voice. Scientists have known for a long time that plants vibrate in response to outside stimulus, but in a 2019 study it was revealed that some plants actually emit a high-frequency squeal in response to stress, like drought, or even getting cut or harvested. Plants can scream.

I was excited to learn that there’s a growing field of research around non-human music-making called zoomusicology. The term was coined in 1983 by the French composer François-Bernard Mâche. Mâche wrote these words in the book Music, Myth and Nature, ”If it turns out that music is a widespread phenomenon in several living species apart from man, this will very much call into question the definition of music, and more widely that of man and his culture.”

Mâche’s words make me consider the exceptionalism that we, as humans, have had concerning our own musicality. We often forget that we are mammals, animals as well. We are part of this living, breathing planet. It seems that where there is life there is voice and where there is voice there is music. Entomologist Edward O. Wilson said it best in this quote from the 1984 book Biophilia, “Every species is a magic well.”

Find out when music changed us and the world and follow the Timeline.

Tags: 
Timeline
VPR Classical
Featured Programs

Related Content

Timeline: Singing - The First Art

By Mar 9, 2020
Lorenzo Costa - The Concert - 1490 / U.S. Public Domain

“In the beginning was the voice. Voice is sounding breath, the audible sign of life.” Those beautiful words were written by Otto Jespersen, an early 20th century Danish linguist, in the book Language, Its Nature, Development and Origin. Jespersen was on to something with that statement, voice as “the audible sign of life.” It reminds me of another popular quote by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Music is the universal language of mankind.”

Timeline: Born To Dance

By Mar 2, 2020
"Why do humans dance? We dance because we can. Because dance is who we are. Because dance is what our bodily selves do."
U.S. Public Domain / Javon Swaby - Pexels

You’re at a wedding reception, this song starts to play and suddenly the dance floor is full of people moving together in rhythm. The crowd intuits the pulse of the music, corporately agrees on where the beat is and starts to move together. That’s how group dance works. This ability is something we share as humans and with other members of the animal kingdom. But do we ever think about what it takes to make this happen? How do we dance together and why?

Timeline: Which Came First, Language Or Music?

By Feb 17, 2020
Did humans learn to sing before they learned to speak? It's not just a "chicken or the egg" type of question.
U.S. Public Domain

Which came first, language or music? It’s not just a “chicken or the egg” type of question. Many linguists and theorists have debated this subject. For a long time the accepted norm stated that music appears “to be derived from language,” meaning that music is a subset of verbal communication. Howver, modern research is painting a different picture. There’s an earlier episode of Timeline called “Baby Talk” that dives into that research regarding the development of human communication.