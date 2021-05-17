Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: Carlos Chavez (1899-1978)

By 20 hours ago
  • Carlos Chavez grew up surrounded by the culture of indigenous Mexican people and this greatly influenced his music, his intellectual pursuits and his politics.
    Carlos Chavez grew up surrounded by the culture of indigenous Mexican people and this greatly influenced his music, his intellectual pursuits and his politics.
    U.S. Public Domain

You’re hearing the opening movement of Mexican composer Carlos Chavez’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra. This performance features the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, an ensemble that Chavez founded and championed. Besides being a composer/conductor, Carlos Chavez was also a journalist, historian and educator, guiding the course of Mexican orchestral music in the 20th century.

Loading...

Carlos Antonio de Padua Chavez y Ramirez was born to a large, well-to-do, Creole family in 1899, just outside of Mexico City. His father was an inventor who tragically died when Carlos was only three years old. His older brother, Manuel, became his first piano teacher. He later became a student of composer Manuel Ponce.

Carlos Chavez grew up surrounded by the culture of indigenous Mexican people and this greatly influenced his music, his intellectual pursuits and his politics. He was an outspoken champion of Mexican nationalism in music, incorporating Aztec musical themes and rhythms in his own compositions. He wrote his first symphony, Sinfonia, at the age of 16.

At 17, Chavez and a group of friends stared writing their own cultural journal. This love for writing continued throughout Chavez’s life. He wrote over 500 articles, essays, columns and the like for the Mexico City newspaper El Universal.

Carlos Chavez's music was Mexican; that's really the best way to put it.

In the 1920s Carlos Chavez and his wife traveled across Europe and the United States, making many connections and forging friendships with other composers such as Paul Dukas and Aaron Copland. In 1928, Chavez became the director of the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra; the first permanent orchestra in the country. Later that year he was also appointed the head of Mexico’s National Conservatory of Music. All of this before he was 30 years old.

Carlos Chavez’s music was Mexican; that’s really the best way to put it. During his time as director of the conservatory he led extensive efforts in collecting, cataloguing and preserving traditional folk music, lore and culture. These rhythms, melodies, tales and subjects all found their way into his pieces while also maintaining the lens of Western 20th century musical techniques. Chavez’s style has hints of Stravinsky, Schumann and even Schoenberg.

In the 1930s, Chavez served as a guest conductor of the NBC Symphony Orchestra. He later became the director of the National Institute of Fine Arts and founded the National Symphonic Orchestra in Mexico. He toured the world extensively, receiving many commissions and conducting opportunities.

By the 1970s these opportunities waned. Struggling with his finances and health, Chavez was forced to sell his house and move in with his daughter. He passed away in 1978. His manuscripts are kept both in New York City and Mexico City.

Find out more and follow the Timeline at VPR.org/timeline.

Tags: 
Timeline
VPR Classical
Featured Programs

Related Content

Timeline: Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

By May 10, 2021
Heitor Villa-Lobos brought the folk music of Brazil to the concert stage. He is one of the most celebrated South-American composers of the 20th century.
U.S. Public Domain

Heitor Villa-Lobos was a Brazilian guitarist, cellist, composer and conductor. He’s not just one of the most celebrated South-American composers of all time, but also one of the most prolific. Villa-Lobos composed over 2000 works, and his music is the soundtrack for a period of great upheaval and change for Brazil in the 20th century.

Timeline 014: Maddalena Casulana, The First Female Composer To Be Printed And Published

By May 3, 2021
Maddalena Casulana has the distinction of being the first female composer to have her music printed and published.
U.S. Public Domain

First aired on July 27.2015  

The Renaissance was a time of re-birth as science and the arts changed the face of culture. However, some old ideas persisted in the midst of this change; especially beliefs about the roles and intellectual capacity of the genders. Even though the Renaissance saw many female heads of state, it was still held as common knowledge that women were inferior to men, physically, mentally and artistically. As a result, we have very few examples of female composers during this period of music history. There is an exception though, the work of Maddalena Casulana.

Timeline: Maria Grever (1885-1951)

By Apr 26, 2021
Maria Grever's biggest hit was the 1934 song "What A Difference A Day Makes" made popular by singer Dinah Washington.
U.S. Public Domain

Maria Grever was the first Mexican, woman composer to earn international attention. You’ve probably heard her melodies and lyrics sung and performed by so many popular musicians from the United States and Latin America. We know her tunes, but very few of us know her name.