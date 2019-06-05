'Timeline' Explores How Music Brings Thoughts Into Focus

How do you focus your mind on the task at hand? For many, music is at least part of the answer. The right music can help you prepare for the day, concentrate on something you want to learn, or simply provide a pleasant background while at work. It can even be used as a form of therapy for kids and adults struggling to focus.

Timeline is a series from VPR Classical's James Stewart that explores the events, characters and ideas that shaped the Western musical tradition.

While traditional treatments for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, involve therapy, support groups and medication, a new study from the FIU Center for Children and Families suggests music can be as effective as other interventions in treating the symptoms of inattention and ADHD.

Stewart explores the use of music to treat ADHD in the latest Timeline, and offers a suggested playlist of music for growing ADHD brains on this month's Timeline page.

Broadcast of Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.