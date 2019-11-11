Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: The Present Is The Key To The Past

By 32 minutes ago
  • Learn about ancient musicians and societies in the new book by Vermont author Lewis M. Homes.
    Learn about ancient musicians and societies in the new book by Vermont author Lewis M. Homes.
    Lewis M. Holmes / Used with permission

We’ve spent over a dozen episodes exploring ancient musicians. We’ve covered more than four millennia of time, traveling from ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia to medieval Europe and Japan. In the fourth chapter of the book The Mystery of Music, Vermont author, Lewis Holmes, makes an intriguing observation; the role of music and musicians in society throughout known history hasn’t changed… period.

Loading...

In the mid-20th century, ethno-musicologist Alan P. Merriam suggested that there are ten functions of music within any given society. Music can convey emotion or aesthetic enjoyment. Music entertains and communicates; it can symbolize something else. Music evokes a physical response and is useful for promoting social norms, religious ritual, cultural stability and societal integration. Lewis Holmes adds one category of economic impact to this list.

Rather than breaking down these categories one by one, I think it is more interesting to note that these levels of musical utility were meant to define music of today, from the 19th century to the present. However, Lewis Holmes has demonstrated through his research that these functions hold true, not just for the present, but for the distant past.

In science there is a concept known as uniformitarianism or the “doctrine of uniformity.” Basically it’s the idea that since the laws of nature are unchanging, you can observe the present to make inferences about the past. It’s a useful concept when considering geology, astronomy, evolution and physics; however, no one yet has applied this principal to historical ethno-musicology.

Holmes boldly states that if we wish to understand the music of the past, we can start by looking at the present roles of music and musical expression, "musical uniformitarianism."

Compare the role of music today with the role of music in the distant past. The similarities are striking. Music expresses, conveys, entertains, informs, evokes, unites and integrates regardless of the millennium in which it was created. Perhaps this uniformity points to the source of universal musicality. In the last chapter of Holmes’ book he states this evidence supports the view “that human musicality is a genetically determined trait, rather than a characteristic that is transmitted culturally from generation to generation.”

I’m in agreement with Lewis; however, more research needs to be done. There are wide gaps in our knowledge of music’s role in human history. There is much that we don’t know. But, I am continually intrigued by this parting thought. We are often told that we must learn from the past or we are doomed to repeat it. But, isn’t it interesting to think that we already have been repeating the past over and over and if we can observe and understand the present, we might learn so much more where we’ve come from.

Learn more in the book The Mystery of Music by Lewis Holmes.

Timeline is an exploration into the development of Western music.

Tags: 
Timeline
VPR Classical
Featured Programs

Related Content

Timeline: Akashi no Kakuichi, Blind Bard

By Nov 4, 2019
This is a detail photograph from a 17th Century screen-painting depicting a scene from "The Tale of Heike."
U.S. Public Domain

“The sound of… bells echoes the impermanence of all things; the color of the… flowers reveal the truth that the prosperous must decline. The proud do not endure, they are like a dream on a spring night; the mighty fall at last, they are as dust before the wind.”

That is the famous opening passage of The Tale of the Heike, a mammoth, epic work that tells the story of the 12th century Genpei War. This tale of civil-war has become a center-piece of Japanese literature for centuries. I can’t even begin to summarize this story of cultural clashes, political intrigue and war. The level of detail, place and character puts the works of Tolkien and Wagner to shame. The Tale of the Heike is like a giant oratorio, with a thousand characters. It’s separated into 12 chapters containing 182 cantatas, each 30-to-40 minutes long. In other words, it is a story so big it takes a lifetime to tell and master.

Timeline: Maracabru, Crusading Moralist

By Oct 28, 2019
A 13th century miniature depicts Maracabru standing with arms folded, without a musical instrument. Perhaps he sang his pieces a cappella or paid other musicians to accompany him.
U.S. Public Domain

Marcabru, the son of Lady Bruna, was begotten under such a moon that he knows how love wreaks havoc, -Listen!- for he never loved any woman, nor was he loved by another.”

These are the words of the 12th century troubadour, Marcabru. The troubadours were poets and composers of secular songs, a tradition that began with William IX, the Duke of Aquitaine. Unlike William, Marcabru was not royalty. He held no title and most likely earned a living through his art. There are 44 surviving poems attributed to Marcabru and four of them have notated melodies.

Timeline: Jayadeva, Sanskrit Poet

By Oct 21, 2019
Krishna and Radha are the subjects of an epic, ancient poem by Jayadeva entitled "Gita Govinda."
U.S. Public Domain

In Hinduism, Krishna, the god of compassion, tenderness and love, is the eighth avatar or incarnation of Vishnu. In art, Krishna is usually depicted with a flute in his hand; his music calling devotees to him. In many of these paintings and sculptures, Krishna stands side by side with Radha, the supreme goddess. These two are linked by divine love and together represent feminine and masculine aspects of God. This picture, this tale of supreme love, comes to us from the work of a 12th century poet and composer, Jayadeva and his epic work Gita Govinda.