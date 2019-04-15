Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: Synesthesia

By 40 minutes ago
  • Alexander Scriabin used this color wheel along with the circle of fifths to define the colors of each note for his clavier à lumières.
    Alexander Scriabin used this color wheel along with the circle of fifths to define the colors of each note for his clavier à lumières.
    U.S. Public Domain

1915 saw the New York premiere of Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus: Poem of Fire. The performance featured a new instrument of Scriabin’s invention, the clavier à lumières, a keyboard with lights. Rather than playing music or sound, this instrument emitted a different color of light based on the note pressed on the keyboard. Some say that Scriabin created this instrument to express his own synesthesia.

Loading...

Watch a modern realization of Prometheus: Poem of Fire presented by the Yale School of Music in 2010.

Synesthesia means “sensing together” and it describes the phenomenon of one our senses triggering another; such as sound and color. This isn’t something farfetched; we come across this idea every single day. The English language is filled with synesthetic idioms. Loud colors, frozen silence, bitter cold, sharp cheese, feeling blue and seeing red are just a few examples. We understand these figures of speech instantaneously without realizing that on the surface, they’re rather odd mixtures of our five senses.

In an earlier episode we talked about “qualia”, each individual’s subjective, internal experience and also the “explanatory gap” our inability to concretely describe our own experience to someone else. We used this Zen-like question to describe these ideas; how do you explain the color red to someone who was born blind?

In 1690, the English philosopher John Locke may have pointed to an answer to that question. In Locke’s “Essay on Human Understanding” he described a blind man who claimed that he understood the color scarlet, liking it to the sound of a trumpet. Is Locke referring to synesthesia, or simply using a metaphor? The line between metaphor and metaphysics blurs when we talk about this subjective experience.

There are many different types of synesthesia; however the most often reported are grapheme-color, where a number or letter is associated with a specific color, and chromesthesia a link between sound and color, music and light. The 18th Century painter, Johann Hoffman developed a system of color harmony based on musical harmony. There seven colors in a rainbow and seven notes to a scale. In 1812, Georg Sachs published a medical dissertation in which he described his own experience of color within music. Many point to Sachs as the first documented case of synesthesia.

The true essence this phenomenon is still a matter of debate. Modern research and brain scans have shown that those who experience synesthesia do have multiple parts of the brain light up when observed. The visual processing and auditory perception locations within the brain are right next to each other. So it is possible that these two areas can cross-activate, trigger one another, leading to the experience of sound associating with color and vice-versa.

Many musicians and artists have said that they experience some form of synesthesia. Vincent Van Gogh was called insane by his piano teacher when he insisted that there was a color for every note on the piano. The artist Kandinsky reported that his paint box would often hiss with sound as he mixed colors together.

Perhaps even our favorite composers from the past experienced this connection of the senses. Beethoven called B minor the “black” key and D major the “orange” key. Franz Liszt was quoted in rehearsal telling his orchestra, “O please, gentlemen, a little bluer, if you please! This tone type requires it!” and also, “That is a deep violet, please, depend on it! Not so rose!” Olivier Messiaen said, “I see colors when I hear sounds, but I don’t see colors with my eyes. I see colors intellectually, in my head.” Ligeti wrote that, “Major chords are red or pink, minor chords are somewhere between green and brown.”

How about you? Do you experience color when you listen to music? What does this talk about synesthesia trigger in your mind? Comment below and let us know. We'd love to hear from you.

Timeline is an exploration into the development of Western music.

Tags: 
Timeline
VPR Classical
Featured Programs

Related Content

Timeline: Brain Entrainment "Ride The Wave"

By Apr 8, 2019
U.S. Public Domain

December 6, 1997, Japanese television aired the 38th episode of the uber-popular animated program Pokemon, entitled “Denno Senshi Porigon.” In the middle of the episode there was a short, five second shot of flashing red and blue lights accompanied by a high-pitch sound. This visual and audio stimulus caused some watching to experience photosensitive epileptic seizures. Over 700 children ended up in the hospital with countless others reporting side effects such as; headaches, dizziness and nausea. It’s estimated that 10 percent of those who viewed the broadcast were affected in some way. As a result, the Japanese government made new rules around their animated programs and the company Nintendo took an immediate hit on the stock market. The incident has become infamous for what is now called “Pokemon Shock.”

Timeline: Rhythmic Entrainment "We've Got The Beat"

By Apr 2, 2019
Stefan Rotter / ISTOCK

We’ve all been there, driving down the street listening to music while moving our fingers to the rhythm, sitting in a concert hall tapping our toes to the music, working out in the gym making our reps or steps match the background beat around us. I’ve caught myself falling into step with random music coming out of a shop or coffee house just by simply walking past. We call this rhythmic entrainment, the tendency to sync up with the beat around us.

Timeline: Bach's Counterpoint And Chopin's Melody

By Mar 25, 2019
Paul Orgel - used by permission

Chopin’s birthday is celebrated on the 1st of March and J.S. Bach’s on either the 21st or the 31st, depending on which calendar you use. That’s a long story for another episode. We’ve spent this entire month exploring the music and lives of these two composers. All of this has come together around a concert that VPR Classical hosted last month called “The Alchemy of Genius.” This concert featured…