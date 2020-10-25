Related Program: 
Tips For Birding (Safely) In Vermont This Autumn

20 hours ago
  • Geese fly by the World's Tallest Filing Cabinet in Burlington.
    Geese fly by the World's Tallest Filing Cabinet in Burlington.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

COVID-19 has thwarted many of our seasonal travel plans, so why not live vicariously through our free-flying migrating birds? This hour, Bridget Butler shares her tips for autumn birding in Vermont. What species are headed south for the winter? What species winter here? We find out and answer your questions.

Our guest is:

  • Bridget Butler, Vermont-based naturalist and Bird Diva

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

