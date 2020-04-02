Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Tourist Towns, Volunteers Needed & Old Inn Gets New Locks

By & 40 minutes ago
  • A sign for the Snow Mountain Market and a dirt parking lot.
    In the April 2nd episode of "The Frequency," hosts Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine give us the day's stories, including what's happening in Vermont ski towns during the coronavirus crisis.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

It’s Thursday, April 2nd. In today's episode of The Frequency, Vermont's ski towns grapple with concerns about second-home owners arriving from cities with large COVID-19 outbreaks. Plus, a call for medical volunteers, evictions, and an inn in Stowe locks its doors for the first time in over a century.

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Coronavirus
Southern Vermont

Related Content

Vermont Ski Towns Juggle Tourism Economy With COVID-19 Concerns

By & 12 hours ago
A ski mountain with no one on the slopes.
Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont towns that cater to tourists and second homeowners are feeling torn. The taxes and other revenue visitors provide is vital. But in the last several weeks, fears have grown that people from large cities will bring in more COVID-19 cases and strain smaller grocery stores and medical facilities.

As Vermont Prepares For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Governor Calls For Volunteers

By Abagael Giles 14 hours ago
Volunteer Serves Food to Driver
The Vermont Food Bank, Courtesy

Just one week after issuing an executive order advising Vermonters to “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” Gov. Phil Scott has put out a call for volunteers and set up a new web portal to organize and connect them

Coming Soon: 'The Frequency'

By & Mar 31, 2020
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont's daily news podcast from VPR. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont, along with deeper stories and interviews from VPR's team of journalists. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, a 10 to 15 minute episode will be released every morning, Monday through Friday, by 6:30 a.m. Starting April 1.

Vermont National Guard On A COVID-19 Mission, Printed PPE, Pension Funds And Hungry Bears

By & Apr 1, 2020
A person wearing a military uniform walks through a green set of gym doors.
Elodie Reed / VPR

It’s Wednesday, April 1st. In today's episode of The Frequency, the Vermont National Guard sets up temporary clinics in case local hospitals get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. Plus: A Burlington makerspace tries to print PPE, pension funds, and hungry bears.