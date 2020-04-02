Tourist Towns, Volunteers Needed & Old Inn Gets New Locks

It’s Thursday, April 2nd. In today's episode of The Frequency, Vermont's ski towns grapple with concerns about second-home owners arriving from cities with large COVID-19 outbreaks. Plus, a call for medical volunteers, evictions, and an inn in Stowe locks its doors for the first time in over a century.

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.