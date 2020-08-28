Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Towns & Cities Lean On Local Restrictions, Relief Groups To Weather COVID

By & Aug 28, 2020
  • A colorful sign for Underhill Center's food sharing shed hangs on an electric pole with stormclouds in the distance.
    In Underhill Center, the food sharing shed offers fresh produce, canned goods for those who need them. This hour, "Vermont Edition" looks at how towns are implementing local restrictions, and working with local support groups, to respond to COVID-19.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live Monday at noon: Vermont towns and cities can now enact local restrictions to blunt the effects of the coronavirus. This hour, we'll hear how some towns are limiting public gatherings and implementing strict new rules to protect their communities ahead of an influx of college students. We'll talk with a Central Vermont volunteer group helping residents suffering setbacks from COVID-19. And we'll hear about the costs of the pandemic to small towns and where relief could come from.

Our guests are:

Are you seeing local support groups or new health restrictions in your city, town or village? Send us a message with your experiences or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 31 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Vermont League of Cities and Towns
The Vermont Economy
Health
Coronavirus

Related Content

How Many Coronavirus Cases Are Happening In Schools? This Tracker Keeps Count

By & Aug 28, 2020

Looking for a snapshot of coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. schools? The National Education Association has just launched a tracker of cases in public K-12 schools.

The tracker is broken down by state and shows schools and counties with known cases and suspected cases and deaths, as well as whether those infected were students or staff. It also includes links to the local news reports so users know where the virus data comes from.

Vermont Inmates Allege Lack Of Care In Mississippi Prison Hit By COVID-19

By Aug 27, 2020
Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility
Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press File

Vermont inmates held at an out-of-state prison experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak say they’re being kept in the dark and don’t always have access to appropriate care.

Northfield Residents Stay Calm As Four Norwich Students Test Positive For COVID-19

By Aug 19, 2020
A white school building with blue sky
Anna Van Dine / VPR

Students in college towns around Vermont help keep local economies afloat, but this fall, they also bring the threat of COVID-19. 