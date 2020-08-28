Towns & Cities Lean On Local Restrictions, Relief Groups To Weather COVID

Live Monday at noon: Vermont towns and cities can now enact local restrictions to blunt the effects of the coronavirus. This hour, we'll hear how some towns are limiting public gatherings and implementing strict new rules to protect their communities ahead of an influx of college students. We'll talk with a Central Vermont volunteer group helping residents suffering setbacks from COVID-19. And we'll hear about the costs of the pandemic to small towns and where relief could come from.

Our guests are:

Michael Jones , the Castleton town manager, police commissioner and head of the community’s emergency management operations, overseeing the town's new limits on public gatherings

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 31 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

