Track Star Elle Purrier Of Montgomery To Run For Team U.S.A. In World Championships

Elle Purrier grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery, Vermont. Now, the 24-year-old is one of the best track runners in the state's history, and she's heading to Doha, Qatar, to compete for Team U.S.A. in the World Athletic Championships.

Purrier told VPR's Mitch Wertlieb that growing up on a farm helped prepare her for the work required to excel athletically.

"There's a lot of similarities between growing up on a farm and the training that I'm doing - working really hard, and not being afraid to have a little grit," she said. "Those type of things prepared me. Life lessons that I learned on the farm translate well into training and preparing for races like these."

Purrier said that at the championships, her goal is to take things one step at a time.

"First of all it's just to gain experience at this kind of level," she said. "I've never made a team like this before, so I know it's going to be really new and obviously I just want to do the best that I can."

She added, "So I have to race twice. The first race is on October 2nd, and if I do well there, then I will advance to the final in the 5k. So that's my first goal. And then from there it's just to finish as high as I can."

Purrier heads to Doha today.