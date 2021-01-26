In Traffic Stops, Racism Persists

Data from a new UVM study show racism in traffic stops in Vermont. Plus, a man who’s trying to stop fatal opioid overdoses.

'A Level Of Implicit Bias': UVM Study Shows Black, Hispanic Drivers More Likely To Be Policed

A police car flashes its blue lights.
Black and Hispanic drivers in Vermont are stopped, ticketed, searched and arrested at significantly higher rates than white drivers. That’s a key finding from a new report released this month that analyzed more than 800,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2019.

How One Shelburne Volunteer Is Responding To Overdoses In Hotel Housing

A man in a blue Lowes hat in front of a tan motel
Fatal opioid overdose deaths climbed to a record number in 2020. By the time the final numbers are tallied, the state will likely have registered more overdose deaths than COVID-19 deaths last year. Independent producer Erica Heilman recently spent time with one man who says he is trying to prevent overdoses from becoming fatal.

More Than 21,000 Eligible Vermonters Sign Up For Vaccine Monday

A sign reading spread kindness stay safe respct others please wear mask
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus more for Monday, Jan. 22.