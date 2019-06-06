Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Treasurer Beth Pearce On Why Environmental Responsibility Is Critical To Vermont's Finances

By & 1 minute ago
  • State Treasurer Beth Pearce
    Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce has linked Vermont's environmental issues with the state's finances during her eight years in office.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: In her eight years in office, State Treasurer Beth Pearce has pushed Vermont to tackle its critical financial issues head-on, like confronting the real costs of clean water programs and the state's multi-billion dollar retirement and pension obligations. We're talking with Treasurer Pearce about the state's fiscal outlook and why her office has gotten involved in some major environmental issues.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 7, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast a 7 p.m.

