A Trip To 2050: Imagining Vermont By Mid-Century

By & 30 minutes ago
  • What does your life in Vermont look like in the year 2050? We're imagining Vermont at the mid-century and asking you to share what has - and hasn't - changed.
    hanibaram / iStock

Live call-in discussion: We're jumping ahead to the year 2050 to imagine what life will be like in Vermont by mid-century, and looking back from an imagined future to talk about how Vermont can address climate change and other challenges. 

We're talking about how the decades between 2019 and 2050 could change Vermont's economy and small towns, the farms and working landscape of the state, the energy system, health care, and more. And we'll try to predict the problems we'll have solved by 2050 and which new ones the Vermonters of the future may be confronted with.

Talking us through Vermont in 2050 are:

Share a slice of your life in 2050, or your questions or comments about Vermont by mid-century, below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

