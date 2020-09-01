Related Program: 
VPR News

Trump Defends Kenosha Shooting Suspect

By 3 hours ago
  • President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday "to see the people that did such a good job for me" during the protests. He will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family.
    President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday "to see the people that did such a good job for me" during the protests. He will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family.
    Win McNamee / Getty Images
Originally published on September 1, 2020 9:58 am

President Trump on Monday declined to condemn the actions of the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of three protesters against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis., claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the shooting last week that left two protesters dead and a third injured. An investigation is ongoing, which the president also acknowledged.

The incident occurred during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back multiple times at point-blank range.

When asked during a Monday press briefing whether he would condemn the Illinois teen's actions, Trump defended Rittenhouse, suggesting that it appeared to him that the shooter was acting in self-defense.

"He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like," Trump said, noting the incident was under investigation. "I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed."

Graphic video from the chaotic scene only tell a partial story. The shooter's alleged actions have split onlookers on party lines, with Republicans painting Rittenhouse as sort of tragic figure — a martyred patriot whose extreme actions were born of Democrat failures to quell violence on their streets.

Democrats, meanwhile, have taken a dimmer view of the situation, pointing to the president's increasingly divisive rhetoric and past endorsements of violence against protesters, as evidence of a clear message to renegade gun owners to feel that they can act with impunity in the name of "law and order."

Trump, who has made violence in "Democrat cities" a key talking point against 2020 rival Joe Biden, plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday "to see the people that did such a good job for me" during the protests.

When asked whether he was worried that his presence, which comes against the Kenosha mayor's wishes, might inflame an already heated situation, Trump said: "Well, it could also increase enthusiasm, and it could increase love and respect for our country. And that's why I'm going."

The president will not, during this trip, meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man whose shooting and subsequent paralyzing sparked the Kenosha uprisings, citing a wariness of attending a meeting that Trump said would include the family's attorney.

"I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn't do that," he said.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Race & Identity
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Government & Politics
Donald Trump

Related Content

1 Killed In Portland Amid Clashes Between Pro-Trump Caravan And Counterprotesters

By Aug 31, 2020

A man was fatally shot during a night of confrontations between Trump supporters and counterprotesters in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, the latest high-profile incident in a city that has seen nightly demonstrations for three consecutive months. On Sunday, city leaders denounced the violence while President Trump criticized their ability to contain it.

Police Union In Kenosha, Wis., Provides Account Of Jacob Blake Shooting

By Aug 29, 2020

Updated at 10:19 p.m. ET

The union representing police officers in Kenosha, Wis., have provided to NPR what they say is a detailed account of the moments leading up to the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was severely wounded by a police officer Sunday.

That account says Blake was armed with a knife and "forcefully fought" with the officers who tried to arrest him, putting one of them in a headlock. The statement from the Kenosha Professional Police Association also says officers twice shot Tasers at Blake but these failed to subdue him.

Kenosha Police Chief: Jacob Blake 'Being Guarded' In Hospital

By Aug 29, 2020

The police chief in Kenosha, Wis., and the state's attorney general declined on Friday to dispute claims by the family of Jacob Blake — the man shot multiple times by a police officer last weekend — that he was being handcuffed to his hospital bed.

Speaking to NPR's All Things Considered, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he could not confirm Blake's condition, nor whether he had been paralyzed by his injuries.