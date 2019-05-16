Trump Outlines 'Merit-Based' Immigration Plan, Still Far From Becoming Law

Updated at 5:25 p.m. ET

President Trump has announced an immigration proposal that would dramatically reshape the legal immigration system in the United States.

The plan "puts jobs, wages and safety of American workers first," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday.

"We must implement an immigration system that will allow our citizens to prosper for generations to come," he said.

The plan does not address the pressing challenge of what to do about the estimated 11 million people currently in the country illegally, one of the core issues that has animated Trump's presidency.

The speech was notably softer in tone for a president who has often used harsh language when describing immigrants.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been quietly working on the plan for months and briefed Republican senators on the details Tuesday. A senior administration official, who spoke to reporters Wednesday on the condition that his name not be used, said the proposal is a "good faith effort" intended to unify Republicans and start a discussion.

"Right now this is the Trump plan, and we're hoping this will become the Republican plan," the official said.

The plan would prioritize merit-based immigration, limiting the number of people who could get green cards by seeking asylum or based on family ties. But it would keep immigration levels static, neither increasing or decreasing the number of people allowed to legally enter the U.S. each year. Here are the elements of the proposal as described to reporters on Wednesday:

Securing the border: Finishing the border wall

Finishing the border wall Protecting American wages: Stemming the flow of low-wage labor

Stemming the flow of low-wage labor Attract and retain the best and brightest immigrants

Prioritize nuclear families: It would limit which family members can come to the country to children and spouses

It would limit which family members can come to the country to children and spouses Import labor for critical industries

Preserve humanitarian values: Keep asylum system, but limit it.

Trump described the current immigration system as being largely based on "random chance," insisting that the administration's proposal would set clearer requirements for admission.

"We want immigrants coming in; we cherish the open door," Trump said. "But a big proportion of those immigrants should come in through merit and skill."

The announcement comes as the Trump administration is struggling to deal with a dramatic increase in asylum seekers trying to enter the U.S. along the southern border, creating what many are now calling a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this year, President Trump declared a national emergency to go against the wishes of Congress and shift funds to build the border wall he promised during his presidential campaign. So White House aides see this as an ideal moment to try again to reshape the immigration system and enhance border security, something that requires congressional buy-in.

Democrats are unlikely to support any immigration proposal that doesn't also address the young people who came to the U.S. as children and are now here illegally, known as Dreamers. President Trump moved to eliminate the Obama-era program to give them work permits and protection from deportation, and the program is now in limbo pending court action.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the White House proposal, "repackaged the worst of its past failed immigration plans" and described it as "dead-on-arrival" and "not a remotely serious proposal."

The last time Trump and his White House proposed an immigration overhaul, it included a path to citizenship for Dreamers. While potentially more detailed, this proposal is less comprehensive than previous offers by Trump and his administration.

Asked about this omission, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday, "Because it's a serious program, it's not included. Every single time that we have put forward or anyone else has put forward any type of immigration plan and it's included DACA, it's failed. It's a divisive thing. Certainly something to discuss and look at and address but this plan is focused on fixing a different part of the immigration system."

DACA has actually registered strong bipartisan support among voters. A 2018 Gallup poll found that 83% of Americans backed giving citizenship to DACA recipients.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally of Trump's, said the proposal was purposely narrow by not addressing those in the country already.

"I don't think it's designed to get Democratic support as much as it is to unify the Republican Party around border security," Graham said, who characterized it more as a "negotiating position" than a legislative proposals. "This is what we want on border security, this is what we want on merit-based immigration, and then we'll have to sit down and find common ground on the 11 million."

Graham, who attended Thursday's announcement, was involved in the last major bipartisan effort to overhaul immigration in 2013. That legislation passed the Senate but failed in the House. Trump's proposal has zero chance of becoming law without bipartisan support. And at the moment it isn't clear whether it has Republican buy-in, much less Democrats.

And the proposal is likely to run into trouble from the right, too, because it doesn't restrict legal immigration.

"This bill will only get worse. As a starting point it's not acceptable," said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Krikorian wants to see the level of legal immigration reduced and is concerned that the Trump proposal doesn't even start by calling for a cut in immigration.

"I don't think any of them really understands how important it is to his voters that there be some acknowledgement that numbers need to come down," said Krikorian. "Is it an actual legislative vehicle or is it a campaign statement? And if it is real legislation why would they start with what is already a compromise position? The art of the deal says you start with an aggressive position. Why wouldn't this have cuts to legal immigration."

While insisting that this is a serious proposal, the White House official also suggested that the Democrats running for president should be asked about the plan.

It currently isn't in the form of legislation, and there are no lawmakers signed on as sponsors. But Trump called the plan "pro-American, pro-immigrant and pro-worker. It's just common sense."

"If for some reason, possibly political, we can't get the Democrats to approve this merit-based, high-security plan, then we will get it approved immediately after the election when we take back the House, keep the Senate, and of course, hold the presidency," Trump said on Thursday.

After a pause for applause, he added: "But wouldn't it be nice to do it sooner than that?"



Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NOEL KING, HOST:

This afternoon, President Trump will unveil a new proposal that calls for dramatic changes to the legal immigration system in the U.S. The policy would change who is allowed into the country. It would favor highly skilled immigrants, and it would cut spots for asylum-seekers and for people with family in the U.S. Now, this policy does not deal with the estimated 11 million people in the country illegally. A White House official has told NPR that, quote, "we want to show the country that Republicans are not against immigrants," unquote. NPR's White House correspondent Tamara Keith is on the line.

Good morning, Tam.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning.

KING: All right, so we have some idea what's in this plan. What are the specifics? What more do we know?

KEITH: So a senior administration official says that this is a good faith effort intended to unify Republicans and start a discussion. It is very much focused on legal immigration and completely reshaping the system for people to come to this country. So it would move away from a family-based immigration system towards a system that would prioritize merit - so people with college degrees, people with skills, things like that. It also would greatly reduce the number of people seeking asylum who would be allowed in in any given year.

But it would keep immigration levels static, so it neither increases nor decreases the number of people allowed into the country each year. But, as you say in the intro, it does not deal with the 11 million people...

KING: Yeah.

KEITH: ...Who are in the country illegally now, including DREAMers. Those are the young people who were brought here as children and are in the country illegally now.

KING: Do we know anything, Tam, about how this went down - how discussions about this policy went down within the White House? Like, who had the most influence on drafting this policy?

KEITH: So this has been a months-long process that has been led by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser. Stephen Miller, the immigration hardliner who is an adviser in the White House, has also been involved, as has Kevin Hassett from the Council of Economic Advisers. And Kushner - I've spoken to numerous people - outside people, including conservatives who deal with immigration, who Kushner has consulted with along the way. He has been having a whole bunch of conversations. But a senior administration official says that in the end, this is President Trump's plan, that President Trump is enthusiastic about it and that this is being guided by what President Trump wants.

KING: You said this is being presented as a good faith effort to unite Republicans. What does that mean for Congress on the whole? Does this have any chance of actually going into effect?

KEITH: It doesn't seem to have a very good chance of going into effect because anything that would pass Congress has to have bipartisan support. And Democrats are not going to get on board with a plan that doesn't deal with DREAMers at all, much less the other 11 million people who are here illegally. And for many Republicans, there are problems too.

I was talking to someone who is sort of a - more of an immigration hardliner or restrictionist from an outside group, Mark Krikorian from the Center for Immigration Studies. And he said, this is the starting point. He was sort of shocked by this. And he's like - he really feels that any plan from this White House needs to have restrictions on immigration to cut the number of people coming to the country. And he's concerned that this is a starting point. He says "The Art Of The Deal" says you start with an aggressive position. Why would they start without having any cuts at all to legal immigration?

KING: Just quickly, do you think the president will stay on message when he announces this this afternoon?

KEITH: Well, if past is prologue, often, he gets off message or does not stick to the script. But sometimes, in the Rose Garden, he sticks to those teleprompters. So, you know, you never know. But he certainly has a lot of ideas about immigration.

KING: NPR's Tamara Keith.

Thanks, Tam.

KEITH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.