Related Program: 
VPR News

Trump Says He Expects To Announce His Supreme Court Pick 'Next Week'

By 1 hour ago
  • President Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn prior to departing the White House on Saturday.
    President Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn prior to departing the White House on Saturday.
    Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on September 20, 2020 9:50 am

President Trump says that he expects to announce a nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death "next week" and that the pick will likely be a woman.

"A choice of a woman would certainly be appropriate," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday before leaving for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

(Later on, at that rally, Trump pledged his pick would indeed be a woman: "It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman.")

"We want to respect the process," Trump said. "I think it's going to go very quickly, actually." He had previously tweeted that Republicans should move forward with a nominee "without delay."

Shortly after the court announced Ginsburg's death on Friday night, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he intends to bring the president's selection to a vote on the Senate floor.

Democrats have cried foul, saying there should not be a vote until after the election. They point to McConnell's decision in 2016 to stop then-President Barack Obama's nomination to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat on the court.

Now, attention is on more moderate Senate Republicans such as Susan Collins of Maine, who is in a tough reelection fight.

In a statement on Saturday, Collins said that she does not support a vote on a Supreme Court nominee before the election and that the winner of the presidential election should name the pick. She did not explicitly say she would vote to stop a pre-election nomination if it happened.

"We won [the last election] and we have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want," Trump said. He predicted the Senate would move quickly on his nominee. "I would think before [the Nov. 3 election] would be very good."

Trump was asked by reporters about Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom he called "highly respected," but stopped short of saying she was the front-runner. Reporters also asked about another jurist being mentioned as a potential choice: Judge Barbara Lagoa. Trump said he had heard good things about her, and noted she is Hispanic and from Miami.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Supreme Court
Government & Politics

Related Content

Sen. Leahy, Deb Markowitz Reflect On The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By & 18 hours ago
A photographic portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in black robes standing before volumes of law books.
Steve Petteway / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Live Monday discussion: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. This hour, we talk with Vermonters — from sitting senators to past state officials who knew her — to reflect on her judicial legacy and the political ramifications of filling her court seat during the presidential election.

Justice Ginsburg's Death Sets Up Political Battle In The Senate

By Sep 19, 2020

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday at age 87 will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty political battle over who will succeed her at the Supreme Court.

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

A 5-Decade-Long Friendship That Began With A Phone Call

By Sep 19, 2020

In 1971, newly assigned to cover the Supreme Court, I was reading a brief in what would ultimately be the landmark case of Reed v. Reed. It argued that the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause applied to women. I didn't understand some of the brief, so I flipped to the front to see who the author was, and I placed a call to Rutgers law professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87

By Sep 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. She was 87.