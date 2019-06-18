Related Program: 
Trump Threatens To Deport 'Millions,' As He Kicks Off Campaign For Reelection

By 1 hour ago
  • President Trump, shown at an event in Montoursville, Pa., in May, is calling a rally in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday a campaign kickoff.
    President Trump, shown at an event in Montoursville, Pa., in May, is calling a rally in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday a campaign kickoff.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Originally published on June 18, 2019 12:53 pm

Updated 10:40 a.m. ET

On the day of his self-declared presidential campaign kickoff, President Trump is threatening to deport "millions" of immigrants in the United States illegally beginning "next week."

But what's known is far less definitive.

The administration is predicting that with increased help from Mexico, it will have more bed space at detention centers. So the administration is planning to prioritize going after recent arrivals who have not been showing up at court, according to an adviser to the Department of Homeland Security.

The enforcement action is not for people who have been in the country long term but is more focused on the people who just got to the country and skipped court dates.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, who is in regular discussions with the administration, said people have been led to believe that if they arrive with a child, they would be able to stay. She said that won't be the case under this new plan.

"It's not like the president just woke up and thought of this idea," Vaughan said. "They've been laying the groundwork for this already. What they've been doing has not been successful, so they're going to be trying something new. And they're going to be focused on people who already have a final order of removal. And they also want people to understand that family cases are on the table."

There are more than a million immigrants in the U.S. with orders of deportation who have not been removed, according to an administration official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the policy, noting that "countless" numbers of people are skipping court hearings and "absconding from federal proceedings."

Referring to them as "runaway aliens," this official said that they "lodge phony asylum claims only to be no-shows at court and are ordered removed in absentia."

The official added: "There are more than 1 million illegal aliens who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country. These judicial removal orders were secured at great time and expense, and yet illegal aliens not only refuse to appear in court, they often obtain fraudulent identities, collect federal welfare, and illegally work in the United States. Enforcing these final judicial orders is a top priority for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — willful defiance of our laws and the defrauding of the American People with fraudulent asylum claims, will not be tolerated."

Trump administration officials believe threats and potential action could serve as a deterrent. Others have doubts, especially as the number of border apprehensions have increased despite the administration's hard-line family separation policy that has since been scaled back.

Immigration advocates warn that families could again be separated in the kind of broad, hard-line action the president seems to be promising.

ICE officials have been stretched dealing with increased border crossers, and the administration is hoping that the deal with Mexico to ramp up enforcement at its Southern border will have a domino effect that will free up bed space in detention centers and could allow ICE agents to do more interior enforcement.

Trump is holding a rally Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla., a key state in his reelection hopes. The president used immigration as a key cultural touchstone during the 2016 election to fire up his base of supporters.

: 6/17/19

A caption on a previous version of this story incorrectly said the Orlando rally was Monday. It will be held on Tuesday.

Related Content

As Legal Battle Persists, Census Citizenship Question Is Put To The Test

By Jun 13, 2019

The courts have yet to issue their final word on whether the Trump administration can add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

But starting Thursday, the Census Bureau is asking about a quarter-million households in the U.S. to fill out questionnaires that include the question, "Is this person a citizen of the United States?"

The forms are part of a last-minute, nine-week experiment the federal government is using to gauge how the public could react next year to census forms with the potential census question.

Border Agents Set Up First Internal Immigration Checkpoint In Vermont In Ten Years

By Bayla Metzger May 4, 2019

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents set up an immigration checkpoint in South Hero, Vermont on Saturday. This is the first immigration checkpoint the CBP has placed inland in Vermont since 2009.

For Undocumented Immigrants, Getting A Driver's License Could Spell Trouble With ICE

By Jan 2, 2019

Federal immigration authorities searching for people in the country illegally have found a willing partner in state motor vehicle departments, according to immigration activists.

In a dozen states and Washington, D.C., undocumented people can still get a license to drive. The idea is that roads are safer if everyone using them has passed a driver's test.

But that licensing process may put undocumented people at risk of deportation.