Trying Out A Vaccine At UVMMC

By , & 32 minutes ago
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

The AstraZeneca vaccine trial at UVM. Plus, Vermont surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases, Peter Welch in quarantine, and calls for impeachment.

VPR News
UVM Medical Center
Coronavirus
The Frequency

Vt. AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Leader 'Optimistic,' Analysis Expected Within A Month

By & 10 hours ago
gloved hands holding a syringe
Hans Pennink / Associated Press

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the country continues to go slower than expected, but a third vaccine may soon be on the way. An inoculation developed by Oxford University and drug maker AstraZeneca is now being used in the United Kingdom, and its being tested, in part, in Vermont.

Coronavirus: Numbers Rising In Nearly Every State; Capitol Siege Put Members At Risk

By 23 hours ago

Last summer, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that if the U.S. didn't get the coronavirus outbreak under control, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day.

Six months later, the U.S. is adding, on average, more than 271,000 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past 24 hours, 3,700 new deaths were recorded.

That brings the total number of reported cases in the U.S. to more than 22 million since the start of the outbreak — with a death toll of 373,000.