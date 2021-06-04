Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Two Vetoes & A Signature

By , & 6 minutes ago

An analysis of recent actions taken by Governor Phil Scott on legislation. Plus, discrimination at a traffic stop, local mask mandates, and COVID-19 numbers.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Coronavirus

Related Content

News Roundup: Human Rights Commission Finds Chester Police Discriminated Against Black Driver

By VPR Staff 10 hours ago
A sign reading waterbury stands with black lives matter
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Thursday, June 3.