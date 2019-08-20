Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Understanding Major News Mergers And What They Mean For Vermont's News Media

By & 10 hours ago
  • A collection of front pages from the Burlington Free Press.
    The "Burlington Free Press" will be under new ownership as two of the country's largest newspaper companies merge. We're talking about how the trends in the news and media business are being felt in Vermont.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live call-in discussion: America's two largest newspaper companies are merging, and after GateHouse Media's purchase of Gannett is complete, the Burlington Free Press — and more than 260 other papers across the country — will have new owners.  We're talking about what the merger means for these papers and how the changes affecting the news and media industries are being felt in Vermont.

NPR media corespondent David Folkenflik has covered the GateHouse/Gannett merger, and joins Vermont Edition to discuss the newly-combined company and what a pledge of up to $300 million in expected savings from the consolidation could mean for affected papers and newsrooms.

We'll also talk with Emilie Stigliani, Burlington Free Press Executive Editor, about any changes at the Burlington paper and what the paper's newsroom and reporters will focus on moving forward.

Then we'll have a discussion about how broad changes in the news and media landscape are being felt in Vermont. Joining the discussion are:

  • Traci Griffith, associate professor at St. Michael’s College in the Department of Media Studies, Journalism and Digital Arts. She's also a former Associated Press editor and correspondent in Chicago and Washington, D.C.
  • Candace Page, a Burlington native who’s spent a lifetime working in newspapers in and outside Vermont, including 30 years at the Burlington Free Press.
  • Paul Heintz, staff writer and political editor for Seven Days, whose reporting on the sale (or planned sale) of 20 Vermont media outlets since 2016 was part of the paper’s recent media issue.

Share your thoughts or questions on news, mergers and Vermont media below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Media
Social Media

Related Content

Public Broadcasters Form New Partnership In Western Mass.

By Apr 11, 2019

The two big names in public radio and public television in western Massachusetts are joining together. New England Public Radio and WGBY will soon become “New England Public Media.”

New 'Burlington Free Press' Executive Editor Emilie Stigliani On 'Leaning Into' Digital

By & Jan 17, 2019
Burlington Free Press executive editor Emilie Stigliani holds up a phone displaying a Burlington Free Press news story.
Bayla Metzger / VPR

The Burlington Free Press has a new leader. Emilie Stigliani has been named executive editor after a nearly six-year stint at the news organization, serving most recently as its digital director.

Windham County Community Grapples With How To Help Local Media Outlets Survive

By Jan 4, 2019
People sitting a a meeting in Brattleboro, facing a panel seated at a table.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Following the cancellation of a Windham County radio program, advocates for local media are joining together to try to figure out ways to support community journalism in southeastern Vermont.