Unemployment Claims Surge In Vermont. How Is The State Responding?

Live call-in discussion: There has been a dramatic increase in the number of Vermonters seeking unemployment benefits because of layoffs caused by the coronavirus. And new federal legislation could have an important impact on many of these claims. This hour, we examine how the state is dealing with the concerns of both employees and employers.

Our guests are:

Michael Harrington is the Acting Commissioner of the Department of Laborl

Lindsay Kurrle is the Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020.

Vermont AG Warns Of Coronavirus Price Gouging, Hoarding & Scams

By & 23 hours ago
A sign in a drug store listing all the items out of stock during coronavirus shopping
Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says his office is seeing a rise in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some scams are promising remedies to the virus (which has no verified cure or vaccine), while others claim to be collecting money for bogus charities. But Donovan says consumer protection questions like price-gouging are also a concern.