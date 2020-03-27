Unemployment Claims Surge In Vermont. How Is The State Responding?

Live call-in discussion: There has been a dramatic increase in the number of Vermonters seeking unemployment benefits because of layoffs caused by the coronavirus. And new federal legislation could have an important impact on many of these claims. This hour, we examine how the state is dealing with the concerns of both employees and employers.

Our guests are:

Michael Harrington is the Acting Commissioner of the Department of Laborl

Lindsay Kurrle is the Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020.