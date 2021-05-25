Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

(Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice In Our Communities

38 seconds ago
  • A Black Lives Matter sign sits amid greenery on the side of Notch Road in Middlesex.
    A sign on Notch Road in Middlesex reminds passersby that racial disparities persist in Vermont. Tonight, we talk about how local media covers race and what can be done to improve that coverage moving forward.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live 7 p.m. discussion: May 25 marks the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s death amplified calls for change, including how newsrooms cover protests and race. In this conversation -- the first of several -- we discuss how local media cover race and racial injustice, and what change community members would like to see moving forward. 

Our guests are:

  • Peter Hirschfeld, reporter at VPR
  • Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area Branch NAACP and catalyst coordinator for Rights and Democracy Vermont
  • Steffen Gillom, presidents of the Windham Area Branch NAACP and executive director of Bright Leadership Institute
  • Meaghan Meachem, associate professor and department chair for Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Northern Vermont University

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

