(Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice In Our Communities

Live 7 p.m. discussion: May 25 marks the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s death amplified calls for change, including how newsrooms cover protests and race. In this conversation -- the first of several -- we discuss how local media cover race and racial injustice, and what change community members would like to see moving forward.
Our guests are:
- Peter Hirschfeld, reporter at VPR
- Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area Branch NAACP and catalyst coordinator for Rights and Democracy Vermont
- Steffen Gillom, presidents of the Windham Area Branch NAACP and executive director of Bright Leadership Institute
- Meaghan Meachem, associate professor and department chair for Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Northern Vermont University
Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.
