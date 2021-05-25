(Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice In Our Communities

Live 7 p.m. discussion: May 25 marks the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s death amplified calls for change, including how newsrooms cover protests and race. In this conversation -- the first of several -- we discuss how local media cover race and racial injustice, and what change community members would like to see moving forward.

Our guests are:

Peter Hirschfeld, reporter at VPR

reporter at VPR Mia Schultz , president of the Rutland Area Branch NAACP and catalyst coordinator for Rights and Democracy Vermont

, president of the Rutland Area Branch NAACP and catalyst coordinator for Rights and Democracy Vermont Steffen Gillom, presidents of the Windham Area Branch NAACP and executive director of Bright Leadership Institute

presidents of the Windham Area Branch NAACP and executive director of Bright Leadership Institute Meaghan Meachem, associate professor and department chair for Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Northern Vermont University

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

