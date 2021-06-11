(Un)fractured: Experiencing Intersectionality In Vermont

Noon discussion: Intersectionality is the way our individual identities -- like race, gender and sexuality -- intersect to shape the way we experience the world around us. In this conversation, we look at intersectionality through the lens of history, as well as the lived experiences of some Black, Indigenous and People of Color living in Vermont.

Our guests are:

Kathryn Dungy, chair and associate professor of history at Saint Michael's College

chair and associate professor of history at Saint Michael's College Terrance Sanders

Mariana Dalcum

Phayvanh Luekhamhan

Broadcast on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at noon.

This episode is the second community conversation in the (Un)fractured series. You can listen back to the first community conversation, titled: (Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice In Our Communities.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.