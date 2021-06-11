Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

(Un)fractured: Experiencing Intersectionality In Vermont

By & 1 minute ago
  • A collage of portraits of show guests. Clockwise from the top left are Phayvanh Luekhamhan, Kathryn Dungy, Mariana Dalcum and Terrance Sanders.
    Clockwise from the top left are Phayvanh Luekhamhan, Kathryn Dungy, Mariana Dalcum and Terrance Sanders. They spoke with VPRs Connor Cyrus about intersectionality and the ways in which it shapes their experiences as Vermonters, and our state.
    Collage by Abagael Giles / VPR

Noon discussion: Intersectionality is the way our individual identities -- like race, gender and sexuality -- intersect to shape the way we experience the world around us. In this conversation, we look at intersectionality through the lens of history, as well as the lived experiences of some Black, Indigenous and People of Color living in Vermont. 

Our guests are:

  • Kathryn Dungy, chair and associate professor of history at Saint Michael's College
  • Terrance Sanders
  • Mariana Dalcum
  • Phayvanh Luekhamhan

Broadcast on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at noon. 

This episode is the second community conversation in the (Un)fractured series. You can listen back to the first community conversation, titled: (Un)fractured: Covering Race And Racial Injustice In Our Communities.

