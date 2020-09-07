UNH Fraternity Party Linked To COVID-19 Outbreak

State health officials are investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 tied to a large fraternity party at the University of New Hampshire last weekend.

Eleven people diagnosed with COVID-19 have connections to the August 29 party hosted by the Theta Chi fraternity.



State and university officials say the party drew more than 100 people, with few wearing masks, and included UNH students and non-students.

The university is advising anyone who attended the party to self-quarantine and contact the school’s health and wellness office. State health officials say anyone who visited the Theta Chi fraternity since the end of August may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should watch for symptoms and seek a test for COVID-19.

In an email Sunday night to the UNH community, University President Jim Dean called the party “reckless” and “reprehensible” and said gatherings like it could lead UNH to go to a fully remote learning model.

He said the school is pursuing student conduct charges against the party’s organizers and those who attended it.

The Theta Chi fraternity has since been suspended. Dean also issued a moratorium on in-person gatherings of any size at UNH fraternities until an investigation into the August 29 party is complete.

UNH required all students to provide a negative test fo COVID-19 before arriving on campus this semester. The university is also conducting regular testing of all students through the start of the academic year.

