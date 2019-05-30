Unpacking The Plastic Bag Bill Headed To Gov. Scott's Desk

Live call-in discussion: State lawmakers have passed a ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers. Now the final version of that bill is on its way to Governor Scott's desk. We're taking a look at what's in the current bill and how the legislature is looking ahead to possible next steps in fighting the growing problem of plastic pollution.

We're joined by Chris Bray, Democratic state senator representing Addison County and lead sponsor of S. 113. Also by Amy Sheldon, Democratic state representative from East Middlebury. She's chair of the House committee on Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife, which worked on the bill when it was in the House. Plus we'll hear from Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.