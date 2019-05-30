Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Unpacking The Plastic Bag Bill Headed To Gov. Scott's Desk

By & 7 minutes ago
  • Plastic bags hang on a wall at Sam's Outdoor Outfitters in Brattleboro in 2017. Since then, the town has banned single-use plastic bags.
    Plastic bags hang on a wall at Sam's Outdoor Outfitters in Brattleboro in 2017. Since then, the town has banned single-use plastic bags.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: State lawmakers have passed a ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers. Now the final version of that bill is on its way to Governor Scott's desk. We're taking a look at what's in the current bill and how the legislature is looking ahead to possible next steps in fighting the growing problem of plastic pollution.

We're joined by Chris Bray, Democratic state senator representing Addison County and lead sponsor of S. 113. Also by Amy Sheldon, Democratic state representative from East Middlebury. She's chair of the House committee on Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife, which worked on the bill when it was in the House. Plus we'll hear from Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Government & Politics
The Vermont Legislature
Plastics
Recycling

Related Content

Vermont House Passes 'Toughest' Bill In Country Aimed At Plastic Pollution

By May 11, 2019
Elaine Thompson / AP

A bill that would put Vermont in the vanguard of states trying to restrict plastic pollution awaits final action in Montpelier.

From Bottles To Bags, Montpelier Takes Aim At Single-Use Plastics

By & Feb 8, 2019
Four bills being considered at the Statehouse have the reduction of plastic waste in their sights.
brunorbs / iStock

Four bills have been introduced in the Vermont Legislature that are trying to reduce the use and waste of plastics. These range from bills targeting plastic bottles, bags and straws, microplastics and buoys and docks. We'll discuss how to reduce plastic use and waste and the bills aimed at this goal.

Plastic Bag Ban Gains Support At Town Meetings Around Vermont

By Mar 6, 2019
A man wears a sign that says Ban The Bag made out of plastic bags.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A movement to ban single-use plastic bags gained momentum Tuesday, as Middlebury, Manchester and Burlington voters all went on record in support of a ban.