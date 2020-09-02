As Unusual September Session Begins, Lawmakers Juggle Pandemic Priorities

Live Thursday discussion: The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing state lawmakers back to the statehouse, meeting this month in an unusual September session to debate the state budget, Act 250 reform, a tax and regulate marijuana plan and additional funding for the Vermont State Colleges. This hour, a roundtable of Vermont reporters looks at the issues in front of the Legislature.

Our guests are:

What issues, COVID-19 related or otherwise, do you want lawmakers to address? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

