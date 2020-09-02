Related Program: 
As Unusual September Session Begins, Lawmakers Juggle Pandemic Priorities

By & 34 minutes ago
  • Miniature Vermont and U.S. flags sit on a desk in a otherwise empty House Chamber of the Vermont statehouse.
    Lawmakers return to the state capitol for an unusual September session to address, among other issues, the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live Thursday discussion: The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing state lawmakers back to the statehouse, meeting this month in an unusual September session to debate the state budget, Act 250 reform, a tax and regulate marijuana plan and additional funding for the Vermont State Colleges. This hour, a roundtable of Vermont reporters looks at the issues in front of the Legislature.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

