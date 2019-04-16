Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Update From Albany: N.Y. Legislature Discusses Budget, Bag Ban And Clean Water

By & 2 minutes ago
  • At the New York State Capitol in Albany, legislators have been debating the budget, a plastic bag ban and funding for clean water projects.
    At the New York State Capitol in Albany, legislators have been debating the budget, a plastic bag ban and funding for clean water projects.
    Izumi Jones / Unsplash

The New York state legislature is dealing with many of the same issues as lawmakers in Vermont; in Albany there's been debate as lawmakers work on putting together a plastic bag ban and coming up with the right source for clean water funding. And then there's the budget that just passed and awaits a signature from the governor.

David Lombardo, capitol reporter for the Albany Times Union joined Vermont Edition to update us on what's been happening in the New York state legislature.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
New York

Related Content

Cleaning Up Vermont's Water: Projects Are Clear, But Funding Remains Murky

By & 17 hours ago
Blue-green algae blooms in the summer of 2014 in Lake Champlain.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers agree the state needs millions of dollars' worth of clean water projects. But there's less agreement on where Vermont will get the roughly $60 million it needs to fund them. We're talking about clean water plans advancing in Montpelier and what the options are to pay for them.

Election Brings Democratic Gains To New York's State Senate, 19th Congressional District

By Nov 7, 2018
Democrat Antonio Delgado stands in front of a microphone with an American flag behind him.
Seth Wenig / Associated Press

Democrats will hold a majority in the U.S. House come January, after the party flipped a number of Republican seats around the country — including some in New York state.