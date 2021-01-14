The U.S. House Has Impeached Trump For A Second Time. What Happens Next?

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for "inciting an insurrection" on Capitol Hill. This hour, we talk with Congressman Peter Welch about the vote, and we ask government experts: What happens next?



Our guests are:

Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman

Vermont's U.S. Congressman Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire

professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire Linda Fowler, professor of government at Dartmouth College

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

