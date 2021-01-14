Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The U.S. House Has Impeached Trump For A Second Time. What Happens Next?

By & 49 minutes ago
  • The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
    The White House on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
    J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for "inciting an insurrection" on Capitol Hill. This hour, we talk with Congressman Peter Welch about the vote, and we ask government experts: What happens next?


Our guests are:

  • Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman
  • Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire
  • Linda Fowler, professor of government at Dartmouth College

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Congress
Impeachment

