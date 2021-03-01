The US House Passed A $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package. What Does This Mean For Vermont?

Live noon discussion: The US House passed a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package last week. The aid bill still needs to move through the Senate before expanded federal unemployment benefits end on March 14. This hour, we talk with Congressman Peter Welch to go over what's included in the House package, and what it would mean for Vermonters.

Our guests are:

Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman

Vermont's U.S. Congressman Eva McKend, congressional correspondent at Spectrum News in Washington, D.C.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 1, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

