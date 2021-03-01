Related Program: 
The US House Passed A $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package. What Does This Mean For Vermont?

By & 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Peter Welch
    The US House passed the third stimulus package, but it still has to go through the Senate to be approved.
    Susan Walsh / The Associated Press

Live noon discussion: The US House passed a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package last week. The aid bill still needs to move through the Senate before expanded federal unemployment benefits end on March 14. This hour, we talk with Congressman Peter Welch to go over what's included in the House package, and what it would mean for Vermonters. 

Our guests are:

  • Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman
  • Eva McKend, congressional correspondent at Spectrum News in Washington, D.C.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 1, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

