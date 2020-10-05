Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Use-Of-Force Bill On The Governor’s Desk

By , & 5 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Legislation that would establish a new use-of-force standard for police in Vermont. Plus, the cannabis legislation also before the governor, Leahy to be tested for COVID-19, and statewide case numbers. Henry hosts from a distance.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Race & Identity
The Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Community Conversations: Race And Policing In Vermont

By & & Traci Griffith Jun 25, 2020
Join VPR and Vermont PBS on for a virtual community conversation on race and policing in Vermont.
Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism have echoed across the country, including Vermont. Join VPR and Vermont PBS for a community conversation on issues of race, injustice and policing in Vermont.