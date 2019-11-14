Related Program: 
VPR News

UVM Announces Plan To Freeze Tuition Rates Next Year

By 2 minutes ago
  • A sign post on the campus of UVM in Burlington.
    UVM announced a plan Thursday to freeze tuition next year. The board of trustees will officially set the rates in the spring.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The University of Vermont plans to freeze tuition rates next year. The college says the last time it did this was more than 40 years ago.

"This is a historic initiative," said UVM President Suresh Garimella at a press conference Thursday morning. "It's a big challenge. We're all here together — it'll take the village to make this happen."

Undergraduate tuition at UVM for an in-state student is $16,392; for an out-of-state student, it's $41,280. The freeze would apply to in-state and out-of-student rates, as well as to undergraduate and graduate students.

Declining enrollment is threatening many colleges in the region and has led several smaller Vermont schools to close this year.

UVM President Suresh Garimella announced a tuition freeze on Thursday. He took on the top job at UVM in July.
Credit Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Garimella, who took over as UVM president in July, said he is concerned about rising student debt — but he also said this tuition freeze is not in response to a crisis.

"UVM's actually in good shape, you should all know this," he said. "Its financials are strong, its quality is strong, we have a great alumni base, so we're doing it at a time that things are in good shape."

Not raising tuition will create a $7 million to $8 million budget gap, so Garimella said UVM will find new revenue in areas like partnerships with private industries and improved student retention.

According to Garmiella, staff layoffs aren't part of the plan.

"It's not like we're going into this saying that we will, you know, slash a bunch of jobs or something," Garimella said. "That is absolutely not in the mix."

The board of trustees will officially set the tuition rate in the spring.

When asked by a reporter Thursday about plans to hold tuition rates steady beyond next year, Garimella responded with a quip: "Celebrate what I'm doing today man, come on," he said to laughs, before turning more serious.

"We're making a bold commitment today, it is for next year — let's see how it goes," Garimella continued. "I'm quite confident we’ll succeed."

Tags: 
VPR News
University of Vermont
Education
Burlington

Related Content

'A Really Beautiful Community': Marlboro College Prepares To Close Its Doors

By Nov 12, 2019
A college student standing in front of a window.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Ever since Marlboro College announced last week that it would likely be closing its campus in Windham County, both the college community and people who live in the small town have been coming to grips with the news.

New UVM President Suresh Garimella On Tackling The School's Challenges

By , & Sep 30, 2019
UVM's 27th President, Suresh Garimella, photographed in front of a wall with ivy vines climbing behind it.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Suresh Garimella took over as the president of the University of Vermont in July. We're talking to him about what he sees as the biggest challenges facing Vermont's largest university, and for his perspective on the national trends in higher education — like shrinking enrollment, rising costs and struggles with affordability — that are plaguing schools of all sizes.

Planned Merger Between Marlboro And Emerson Colleges Would Close Vermont Campus

By Nov 6, 2019
White buildings on the Marlboro College campus near the road
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Marlboro College announced Wednesday it plans to close its southern Vermont campus this spring. The school says it is striking a deal with Emerson College, in Boston.

In exchange for Marlboro's $30 million endowment and $10 million in real estate holdings, Emerson plans to take on Marlboro's current students and its tenured and tenure-track faculty.

In The Aftermath Of Three College Closings

By & May 21, 2019
Three Vermont colleges that recently closed.
Nina Keck / VPR and Courtesy / Southern Vermont College

This month three Vermont colleges held their final graduation ceremonies and now those schools are closed. While there are still 19 colleges in the state, the loss of Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College will be felt by students, staff and their surrounding communities. Vermont Edition discusses these closings during a live broadcast from the Rutland Free Library.