UVM Doctor Specializing In Blood Flow Research Elected To Prestigious National Academy Of Sciences

By & & Olivia White 1 hour ago
  • Transparent skull model of brain and blood vessels.
    UVM's Mark Nelson was elected to the National Academy of Sciences for his major contributions to the study of blood flow regulation to the brain.
    Jesse Orrico / Unsplash

Most scientists are not seeking glory or honors for the research they do. But when a prestigious award or nomination comes along, it is gratifying to know that your peers are paying attention. On April 30, Mark Nelson, the chair of the pharmacology department at UVM, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. He spoke with Vermont Edition about his election and the research that got him there. 

Dr. Nelson, who has been a member of the UVM faculty since 1986, is internationally recognized for his research in vascular pharmacology. Now, his major discoveries and contributions to the field of blood flow regulation are being recognized with one of the most pretigious awards in science.

His current research deals with the control of bloodflow to the brain, focusing on the role calcium plays in communicating between neurons and cells. This celluar communication may be key to understanding how disease can compromise small blood vessels and lead to stroke and demetia.

His goal is to use his research on calcium to advance treatments for vascular diseases. 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

