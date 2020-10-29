UVM Health Network Investigating Whether 'Significant' Network Issue Is A Cyberattack

The UVM health network is grappling with a "significant and ongoing system-wide network issue."

A statement issued Thursday morning from organization spokesperson Neal Goswami reported the MyChart Patient Portal, used by thousands of patients, is currently unavailable.

Goswami said the organization is investigating all possible causes for the outage, including a malicious cyber attack. The problem arose Wednesday afternoon and was ongoing as of Thursday morning.

The issue is causing some elective procedures to be rescheduled at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Delays have also been reported at Berlin's Central Vermont Medical Center and the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

It is unknown if the issue is linked to widespread ransomware attacks launched against hospitals elsewhere in the country.

This story will be updated.

