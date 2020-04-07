Related Program: 
A UVM Nurse Chronicles Anxiety, Sadness And Hope As COVID-19 Grips Vermont

By & 1 hour ago
For one nurse at UVM Medical Center, the last few weeks have been filled with anger and sadness, but also hope. We’ll hear an audio diary she submitted to Brave Little State. Plus, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to brace for the worst of the pandemic, the state reaches out to elder care facilities, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s still running for president, turns his attention to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Phil Scott to Vermonters: The Worst Is Yet To Come, But Measures Are Working

By Mark Davis & Abagael Giles 17 hours ago
Stowe Police Traffic Sign
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday warned Vermonters that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen in the coming weeks, but he began to express cautious optimism that various measures may be helping to prevent  worst-case scenarios forecast by the state's modeling.

How's Everybody Doing? Tell Brave Little State

By Mar 20, 2020
A sign outside a home says "Keep Calm and Drink Milk: It does a body good."
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Because everything is different right now, Brave Little State's work is going to be different, too. As Vermont responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to hear from you.

Towns Find Creative Ways To Keep The Lights On Despite Social Distancing

By & 12 hours ago
A man signs a local town order while another man looks on.
Nina Keck / VPR

Many of Vermont's 256 towns have changed the way they operate to adhere to Gov. Phil Scott's March 25 "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order. VPR's Nina Keck and Howard Weiss-Tisman followed those changes in Vernon, Brattleboro and Brandon.

Face Masks, Testing And 'Surge' Planning: Health Officials Offer The Latest On COVID-19

By , & & Emily Aiken Apr 3, 2020
A medical worker at Burlington's UVM Medical Center exits a mobile clinic with an armful of medical supplies on March 27, 2020.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont Department of Health officials are encouraging the public to wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (That's in addition to regular hand-washing and social distancing). It's among the latest guidance as Vermont nears a predicted peak in COVID-19 cases. This hour, we talk with health experts and answer your questions about keeping the public safe. 