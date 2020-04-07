A UVM Nurse Chronicles Anxiety, Sadness And Hope As COVID-19 Grips Vermont

For one nurse at UVM Medical Center, the last few weeks have been filled with anger and sadness, but also hope. We’ll hear an audio diary she submitted to Brave Little State. Plus, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to brace for the worst of the pandemic, the state reaches out to elder care facilities, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s still running for president, turns his attention to the COVID-19 crisis.

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Click below:

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.