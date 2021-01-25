Vaccine Registration Opens For Vermonters 75 And Older

Live call-in discussion: Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine opens Monday for Vermonters age 75 and older, and appointments are slated to begin on Wednesday. This hour, Vermont Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Tracy Dolan joins us to answer your questions about registering, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the state's vaccine rollout.



Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.