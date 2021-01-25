Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vaccine Registration Opens For Vermonters 75 And Older

By & 32 minutes ago
  • A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is shown at the University of Vermont Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
    A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is shown at the University of Vermont Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
    University of Vermont Medical Center, Courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine opens Monday for Vermonters age 75 and older, and appointments are slated to begin on Wednesday. This hour, Vermont Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Tracy Dolan joins us to answer your questions about registering, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the state's vaccine rollout.


Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vermont Department of Health
Vaccine

Related Content

U.S. Tops 25 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

By 5 hours ago

Almost exactly one year after the first case of the coronavirus was detected in the United States, the country has now reached 25 million confirmed infections. As it has for months, the U.S. remains by far the most coronavirus-riddled country in the world.

COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up Site For Vermonters 75 And Older To Go Live Monday Morning

By VPR Staff Jan 22, 2021
Phil Scott, Mark Levine and Mike Smith in three windows with a WCAX chyron across the bottom
Screenshot / WCAX

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, a preliminary injunction against Slate Ridge and more for Friday, Jan. 22.

Biden To Implement Travel Restrictions To Combat New Coronavirus Variants

By 5 hours ago

President Biden will reimpose a ban on many non-U.S. citizens attempting to enter the country. The move is an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and contain new variants of the disease that have cropped up in several countries around the globe, according to media reports Sunday.

A Registry For ALS Research

By , & 4 hours ago
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

Scientists say a registry of ALS patients in Vermont would help them study a possible link to blue-green algae. Plus, 11,000 COVID-19 cases, vaccine sign-ups begin, and some joy.