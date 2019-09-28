Vermont is Afire in the Autumn

Songs of the leafy season, a huge and glorious calendar, and Louise!

This program willair on Sunday, September 29th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont songwriter Rebecca Padula will perform at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Underhill on Sunday, October 6th. at 2 p.m.

The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH presents Anna Egge opening for Iris Dement on Saturday October 5th.

The Revenants will perform as part of the Live & Upstairs Series at Chandler Center for the ARTs in Randolph on Friday October 4th at 7:30 p.m. The Revenants will also be playing at the E. Fairfield Meeting House on Saturday October 5th.

Cabot Arts is thrilled to present the 2019 Fall Foliage Festival Variety Show on Tuesday Octber 1st in the Willey Building Auditorium in downtown Cabot, featuring performances by beloved local talent including Dana and Susan Robinson.

Cabot Arts presents Garnet Rogers on Sunday October 6th at 4pm in the Willey Building auditorium in downtown Cabot.

The Ripton Community Coffee House presents the Swedish band Kolonien in Concert at the on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 pm, Doors open at 7. Kolonien will also be performing at Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday October 4th.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on October 5th at the Peterborough Town House featuring Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with the band Stomp Rocket. Dancing begins at 8 p.m. The dance also hosts a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30.

The Groton Fall Foliage 64th Annual Incomparable Groton Chicken Pie Supper will be happening at the Groton Town Hall on Saturday October 5th. Music inside with Footworks, Cape Breton music with Jon Brillhart, Tory Heft and Jake Brillhart and

with music outside with Carol and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan. 4 seatings at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Flynn Theater in Burlington presents Arlo Guthrie Friday October 4th at 8 p.m.

Accordionist/singer Sunniva Brynnel and bouzouki player Yaniv Yacoby will perform a program of Swedish traditional music at the Adamant Community Club on Sunday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Woodchuck's Revenge will play at the Stowe Farmers' Market Sunday October 6th.

Blues Legend Jimmie Vaughan brings his 7-piece band to the Barre Opera House on Friday October 4th at 8 p.m.

The Celtic harmonies International Festival will present 9 days of Music and Dance, Concerts, Workshops and Sessions October 5-13, 2019 in the Eastern Townships of Québec. For more information, check their website: www.celticharmonies.ca

Burlington songbird Mary McGinniss and her band the Selkies will be performing at Radio Bean in Burliington on Saturday October 5th from 6:30-8 p.m.

Emily Mure and Caroline Cotter will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Upper Valley in Norwich Sunday October 6th at 4:30 p.m.

The Garifuna Collective will be performing at the Engine Room in White River Junction on Friday October 4th at 7 p.m. Tracy Grammer will perform at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls on Friday October 4th at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.