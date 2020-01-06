Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont AG Announces Consumer Fraud Settlement With Eldercare Management Company

By 2 minutes ago
  • Attorney General TJ Donovan at a podium while others look up
    Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan announces a settlement with WoodBine Senior Living on Monday.
    Emily Corwin / VPR

The state of Vermont has announced a settlement with WoodBine Senior Living, which managed a memory care home in Essex called Spring Village from 2016 to 2018.

According to Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, Spring Village had advertised services it couldn't provide: care through all stages of dementia, including end of life.

"These promises were a lie," Donovan said at a press conference Monday. "They were misleading, they were deceptive, and that's why this is a violation of Vermont law."

The settlement will provide $1,000 to each of 48 guardians who moved their loved ones to Spring Village while the advertising was in place. Another $10,000 will go to the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and $62,000 is to be collected by the state.

WoodBine, which stopped operating the home in 2018, is also banned from operating long-term care facilities in Vermont. Today, the residential care home is owned by the private-equity firm Kayne Anderson, and has been rebranded as Maple Ridge Memory Care.

The enforcement was initiated by the newly established Elder Protection Initiative at the Vermont Attorney General's Office, which also released a Consumer Guide to Long-Term Care Facilities in conjunction with the settlement.

A recent investigation into eldercare facilities by VPR and Seven Days showed just how little information Vermonters have as they make long-term care choices for their loved ones. Jamie Renner, chair of the Elder Protection Initiative, reiterated what many sources had told Seven Days and VPR as he introduced the guide Monday:

"It's incredibly confusing for any member of the public to understand the differences between a nursing home, an assisted living residence, a residential care home," Renner said. "We have each of these kinds of facilities in Vermont, and they each have entirely different regulations and restrictions."

The guide explains the varying levels of care provided at different types of homes, and includes information about complaints and inspection reports.

Tags: 
VPR News
Department of Disabilities
Government & Politics
TJ Donovan

Related Content

'Worse For Care': Eldercare Is Becoming Big Business in Vermont. Seniors Don't Always Come First

By Derek Brouwer Dec 18, 2019
An illustration of a man holding up a SOLD sign in front of an older man in a rocking chair on a porch
Sean Metcalf / For Seven Days & VPR

On paper, Spring Village at Essex was a local endeavor. The developer of the planned eldercare home was South Burlington-based BlackRock Construction. Local business leaders vouched for the company's integrity when it sought a state license for the home in 2016.

But BlackRock had no say over the quality of care provided to the seniors who would live there. Its plan was to sell Spring Village to a Florida investment firm as soon as it was built. That firm would contract with yet another out-of-state company to operate it.

'Worse For Care': When Elder Homes Stumble, Frail Vermonters Get Hurt

By & Derek Brouwer & Andrea Suozzo Nov 27, 2019
Two women sit behind a vase of flowers and a framed photograph of their mother
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

Marilyn Kelly's health declined quickly during her eight months at an eldercare home. The 78-year-old entered Our House Too in Rutland a spirited woman who could cast a fishing rod. She soon began taking falls, and her visiting daughters often found their mother slumped in a stupor.

'Worse For Care': Elder Abuse And Neglect Is A Well-Kept Secret In Vermont

By Dec 11, 2019
Four people stand near a countertop with a framed photograph displayed
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

Vermont families who rely on eldercare homes often know little about their track records, despite state inspections that document problem after problem. Families make crucial care decisions in the dark.

'Worse For Care': When Eldercare Homes Flout The Rules, Managers Aren't Held Responsible

By Dec 11, 2019
A hand holds onto a cane
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

In early 2014, a caller to the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living reported that at Owen House, a residential care home in Fair Haven, a resident's foot was "rotting from the inside out" due to neuropathy and poor care.