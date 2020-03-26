Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont AG Warns Of Coronavirus Price Gouging, Hoarding & Scams

By & 42 minutes ago
  • A sign in a drug store listing all the items out of stock during coronavirus shopping
    A Colchester CVS shows signs of panic buying and depleted stocks of essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
    Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says his office is seeing a rise in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some scams are promising remedies to the virus (which has no verified cure or vaccine), while others claim to be collecting money for bogus charities. But Donovan says consumer protection questions like price-gouging are also a concern.

States have struggled to reign in third-party retailers online selling products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer at extremely high prices.

Donovan says his office has received some reports of price gouging. and urges Vermonters to contact his office’s consumer protection division to report any potential scams or price gouging.

Share your questions about price gouging and coronavirus-related scams in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 from 12-1 p.m.; rebroadcast from 7-8 p.m.

