Vermont Edition

Vermont Animal Shelters Adapt, Brace For Surrenders

By & 30 minutes ago
  • Cat playing with a toy mouse.
    Sil Silv / Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: How are Vermont animal shelters adapting to the COVID-19 crisis? We talk with staff from two local humane societies, and hear how some residents are opening their hearts and homes to foster animals as shelters make room for new surrenders.

Our guests are:

  • Joyce Cameron, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Chittenden County
  • Erika Holm, Director of Operations for the Central Vermont Humane Society

Broadcast live at 1p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Chittenden County
Central Vermont

